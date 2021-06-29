Passes and pricing

Delegate passes include:

14 in-depth sessions to choose from and 8 hours of engaging content

Opportunities to hear insight from tenants, the Regulator, peer-led case studies, out of sector experts and powerful lived experience perspectives

5 hours of networking opportunities with over 400 attendees

2 unique workshops allowing you to experience first-hand innovative engagement methodologies

Hear from 40+ inspiring speakers

12 CPD credits and a personalised certificate upon attendance

Interactive exhibition showcasing innovative engagement solutions

Full refreshments including a light breakfast, hot buffet lunch and coffee breaks

Access to the full conference delegate list

All presentations available to download post-event

Hurry, limited tickets are available and filling fast so book early to secure the best rate.

Buy 4 delegate passes, get a 5th pass free.

Successful tenant engagement involves social landlords and tenants working together. That's why we're offering a tenant place at only £95 for every delegate pass booked by their landlord.

Book your tickets now