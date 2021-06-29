Passes and pricing

Hurry, limited tickets are available and filling fast so book early to secure the best rate.
Buy 4 delegate passes, get a 5th pass free.
Successful tenant engagement involves social landlords and tenants working together. That's why we're offering a tenant place at only £95 for every delegate pass booked by their landlord.
|Type of organisation
|Super early bird (available until Friday 3 July)
|Early bird (available until Friday 14 August)
|Standard
|Local authorities, government agencies and small housing associations and charities (<2,000 homes)
|£499
|£549
|£599
|Housing associations (>2,000 homes), housebuilders, developers, investors and funders
|£555
|£615
|£665
|*Private sector and commercials organisations including product and service suppliers
|£699
|£749
|£799
*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Click here to find out more.
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