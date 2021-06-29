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Passes and pricing

Delegate passes include:

  • 14 in-depth sessions to choose from and 8 hours of engaging content
  • Opportunities to hear insight from tenants, the Regulator, peer-led case studies, out of sector experts and powerful lived experience perspectives
  • 5 hours of networking opportunities with over 400 attendees
  • 2 unique workshops allowing you to experience first-hand innovative engagement methodologies
  • Hear from 40+ inspiring speakers
  • 12 CPD credits and a personalised certificate upon attendance
  • Interactive exhibition showcasing innovative engagement solutions
  • Full refreshments including a light breakfast, hot buffet lunch and coffee breaks
  • Access to the full conference delegate list
  • All presentations available to download post-event

Hurry, limited tickets are available and filling fast so book early to secure the best rate.

Buy 4 delegate passes, get a 5th pass free. 

 

Successful tenant engagement involves social landlords and tenants working together. That's why we're offering a tenant place at only £95 for every delegate pass booked by their landlord.

 

Book your tickets now

Pricing table

 

Type of organisationSuper early bird (available until Friday 3 July)Early bird (available until Friday 14 August)Standard
Local authorities, government agencies and small housing associations and charities (<2,000 homes)£499£549£599
Housing associations (>2,000 homes), housebuilders, developers, investors and funders£555£615£665
*Private sector and commercials organisations including product and service suppliers£699£749£799

 

*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Click here to find out more.

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

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