Essential information

The Inside Housing Tenant and Residents Engagement Conference 2026 will be held at Convene 200 Aldersgate, London on 23 September 2026.

Convene, 200 Aldersgate

London

EC1A 4HD

St. Paul’s venue is conveniently located in the heart of the city, right next to London Wall and the museum of London.

Just 5 minutes from both Barbican and St Paul’s tube stations, and 10 minutes from Farringdon and Moorgate.