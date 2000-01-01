Fixing it right, first time: Repairs, where trust is won and lost

Repairs sit at the heart of the tenant experience. More than almost any other service interaction, the way a repair is handled and the way it is communicated shapes how a resident feels about their landlord. Commonly contractor shortages mean work is too often completed unsatisfactorily, and when things go wrong, communication failures compound the damage. This session goes beyond the operational fixes to explore the engagement and communication dimensions of the repairs challenge and what housing providers can do to rebuild trust when the system lets residents down.

This session will discuss:



• How organisations can set realistic expectations, keep residents informed at every stage and reduce the frustration that builds when people feel left in the dark fin

• Methods for integrating post-repair insight effectively capturing insight quickly,

• How to rebuild trust with residents who have had poor repairs experiences