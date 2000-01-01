Magenta Customer and Communities Committee (CCC)

Magenta’s Customer and Communities Committee (CCC) gives tenants tangible input into ongoing projects and policy design.
In this session, the team from Magenta will share;
• Practical details of how the CCC operates
• Explain how they enable diverse membership
• Discuss both successes and challenges in making the committee, and how its members can appreciate the impact of their work.
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