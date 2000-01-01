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Spotlight seriesBack to 2026 agenda

Magenta Customer and Communities Committee (CCC)

Wednesday, 23 Sep 2026 10:30 - 11:00

Magenta’s Customer and Communities Committee (CCC) gives tenants tangible input into ongoing projects and policy design.
In this session, the team from Magenta will share;


• Practical details of how the CCC operates
• Explain how they enable diverse membership
• Discuss both successes and challenges in making the committee, and how its members can appreciate the impact of their work.

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

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