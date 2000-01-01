Opening plenary: Expertise in evolution: The changing face of tenant and resident engagement

In the day-to-day churn of delivering and participating in organisational change it is easy to lose sight of the progress that professionals and tenants have made together over the last decade. Regulatory requirements have dramatically shifted; tenants’ expectations have increased and been given new weight through legislation; and the tools, structures and professionals enabling meaningful engagement are more sophisticated than before. The opening plenary will celebrate that momentum – emphasising the power of collaboration and taking an honest look at the challenges that impede it.



Delegates will leave with:

• A sense of ownership about the progress and the problems that remain, and how providers can help residents see the long-term impact of their engagement within their own communities and within their Housing providers

• A shared understanding of the issues that need more attention, and a call to action to be part of the solution