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Enabling InnovationBack to 2026 agenda

Plugging the skills gap: the tenants and tenant professional of tomorrow

Wednesday, 23 Sep 2026 11:30 - 12:15

This session will focus on new initiatives designed to attract, retain and build talent within Housing Providers including how organisations are supporting people with lived experience get a start in the industry directly into the workforce. Delegates will explore what a sustainable, values-driven pipeline of engagement professionals can look like.


Delegates will learn:

 

• How to design workforce pathways that integrate residents and people with lived experience into paid roles
• What great sector-specific induction and development looks like beyond formal qualifications
• Practical approaches to succession planning that reduce organisational risk when experienced staff move on

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

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