Plugging the skills gap: the tenants and tenant professional of tomorrow

This session will focus on new initiatives designed to attract, retain and build talent within Housing Providers including how organisations are supporting people with lived experience get a start in the industry directly into the workforce. Delegates will explore what a sustainable, values-driven pipeline of engagement professionals can look like.



Delegates will learn:

• How to design workforce pathways that integrate residents and people with lived experience into paid roles

• What great sector-specific induction and development looks like beyond formal qualifications

• Practical approaches to succession planning that reduce organisational risk when experienced staff move on