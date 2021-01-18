Exhibition & sponsorship opportunities

Bringing together over 500 sector leaders, Inside Housing's Warm and Safe Homes Summit is an unmissable opportunity to collaborate and hear solutions from government, experts, landlords, tenants and the supply chain. Come and meet senior professionals from across finance, asset management, sustainability, tenant engagement, procurement, governance and compliance, all under one roof.
Alternatively, you can contact Andy Stevens at andy.stevens@oceanmedia.co.uk
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