Passes and Pricing

Type of organisation Standard rate Group package rate (3 passes) Local authorities, small housing associations and charities (<2,000 homes) £445 £1038 Housing associations (>2,000 homes), housebuilders, developers, investors and funders £495 £1,155 *Private sector, commercials, for-profit providers £695 £1,622



All prices are excluding VAT



Group booking offer

NEW FOR 2026: Ensure you bring your team with our new package offer allowing you to save over £300 when booking 3 or more places. Contact the team on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk to discuss the best price for your organisation.



*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Click here to find out more.

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