Passes and Pricing

Hurry, limited passes are available and filling fast so book early to secure the best rate.
|Type of organisation
Standard rate
Group package rate (3 passes)
|Local authorities, small housing associations and charities (<2,000 homes)
|£445
|£1038
|Housing associations (>2,000 homes), housebuilders, developers, investors and funders
|£495
|£1,155
|*Private sector, commercials, for-profit providers
|£695
|£1,622
All prices are excluding VAT
Group booking offer
NEW FOR 2026: Ensure you bring your team with our new package offer allowing you to save over £300 when booking 3 or more places. Contact the team on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk to discuss the best price for your organisation.
*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Click here to find out more.
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