EN:Procure is the specialist procurement arm of Efficiency North, a not-for-profit consortium owned and governed by our current 60+ Registered Social Housing Provider members, one of the first trailblazing procurement consortia established in 2006.

EN:Procure provides a comprehensive suite of procurement solutions for social housing that cover every aspect of new build, repairs, refurbishment, installation, improvement, compliance and retrofit. These are underpinned by a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits to support local socio-economic regeneration, social mobility and accelerate the journey to net zero, alongside investment in communities through Efficiency North’s charity EN:Able Communities CIO.