Who attends

Over 500 sectors leaders with responsibility for retrofitting and improving the quality of homes – across asset management, building safety, sustainability, tenant engagement, procurement, governance and compliance will be in attendance.



Organisations joining us include:





Abri | Accent Housing | Aico | AirEx | Amplius | Aston Group | B3 Living | Babergh & Mid Suffolk District Councils | Baily Garner | Basildon Borough Council | Beverley Housing Charity | Bromford Flagship | CHIC | Chip Charity | Citizen Housing | Clarion Housing Association | ClwydAlyn Housing | ClwydAlyn Housing Association | Coastal Housing Association | Concept Housing Association | Control Flow | Department for Energy Security and Net Zero | Dodd Group | Dolphin Living | Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council | Efficiency North | Elevate Everywhere | EN: Procure | Energy Specifics | EQUANS | Equans Regeneration | Faithorn Farrell Timms | FFT | Freebridge Community Housing | Fusion21 | Future Housing Solutions | Ganymede Solutions | Green Energy Switch | Groundwork | HACT | Harmony Fire | Hexagon Housing Association | Hornsey Housing Trust | Ian Williams Ltd | Inprova Group | Inside Housing | Inside Housing Living | ISHA(Islington and Shoreditch Housing) | ITV Central

Tonight | Jacobs | Karbon Homes | Keegans | Langley Waterproofing Systems | Langley Waterproofing Systems Ltd | Leeds City Council | London Legacy Development Corporation | Lovell Partnerships | MacBrookGas | Martin Arnold | Mears | Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing | Morgan Sindall Property Services | MRI Software | MTVH | National Energy Action | Northern Ireland Housing Executive | Notting Hill Genesis | Novus Property Solutions | Octopus Energy | Peabody | Platform Housing | Populo Living | Pretium Frameworks | RE:GEN Group | Riverside | Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea Council | Saint-Gobain | Saltash Enterprises | Salvation Army Homes | Sanctuary Housing | Sandwell MBC | Sharpe Pritchard | Simply Affordable Homes RP | Sovereign Network Group | Stevenage Borough Council | Stop Social Housing Stigma (SSHS) | Sustainability For Housing | Switchee | The Guinness Partnership | Together Housing Association | Torus | Tpas | Two Saints | UK100 | United Infrastructure | Vectaire | Vico homes | VIVID Homes | Vuabl | Wates | West Midlands Combined Authority | Westminster City Council | Winckworth Sherwood | ZapCarbon

View the 2025 delegate list here >>