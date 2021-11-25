Who will you meet?

The Warm and Safe Homes Summit is a must-attend for all those responsible for improving the quality, safety and energy efficiency of UK homes for tenants and residents.
The event will bring together over 500 sector leaders with responsibility for retrofitting and improving the quality of homes – across asset management, building safety, sustainability, tenant engagement, procurement, governance and compliance.
This summit is a crucial opportunity to establish and nurture the collaboration and partnerships needed to ensure healthy, safe and energy efficient homes for all tenants and residents.
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The Government’s Warm Homes Plan, backed by a new Warm Homes Agency, offers the largest public investment in home upgrades in British history, enabling housing associations to upgrade more homes at scale, deliver warmer, safer homes, and reduce residents’ bills.
The Warm & Safe Homes Summit helps you stay ahead. Join senior leaders from housing associations, local government, and the supply chain to explore practical strategies, share successes, challenge assumptions, and uncover solutions to deliver safer, warmer, and more energy-efficient homes.
Learn how the £15 billion Warm Homes Plan will flow through to programmes on the ground, and what it means for your stock, pipelines and partnerships.
Understand how new policies, funding streams and regulatory changes affect your investment strategy, business plan and capacity to deliver at pace.
Explore Labour’s plans to "take decisive action to improve building safety," implement Awaab’s Law, and introduce the Decent Homes Standard—key steps to ensure safe, quality housing for all.
Hear directly from leading experts in asset management, retrofit, and government policy, sharing best practice to help you drive better outcomes.
Tackle common challenges in expert-led interactive roundtable discussions, enabling open, small-group conversations on issues like damp and mould, retrofit cost control and fire risk management.
Connect with peers, build new relationships, and engage with industry solution providers during networking breaks.
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