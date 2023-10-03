Build Social

Scottish Federation of Housing Associations | Homes for Cathy | Ikea | Home Group | Peabody | Sovereign | Stuart Ropke, chief executive, Community Housing Cymru | Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group chief executive, L&Q, and chair, G15 | Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium | Cym D'Souza, chair, BME National, and chief executive, Arawak Walton Housing Association | Aydin Dikerdem, chair, Association of Retained Council Housing (ARCH), and cabinet member for housing, Wandsworth Council | Rick Henderson, chief executive, Homeless Link | Matthew Walker, chief executive, Leeds Federated Housing Association, and chair, PlaceShapers | Nick Apetroaie, chief executive, Habinteg | Stuart Macdonald, managing director, See Media | Gavin Cansfield, chief executive, Settle Group | Bruce Moore, chief executive, Housing 21 | Lindsay Felstead, partner and social housing sector co-lead, Clarke Willmott LLP | Rob Griffiths, chief executive, Housemark | Nick Atkin, chief executive, Yorkshire Housing | Paul Fiddaman, group chief executive, Karbon Homes | Gemma Bourne, managing director and head of property, Big Society Capital | Rob Griffiths, chief executive, Housemark | Lynsey Sweeney, managing director, Communities that Work | University College London | Liz Rutherfoord, chief executive, Single Homeless Project | Julie Layton, chief executive, Advance