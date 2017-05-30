Inside Housing

Inside Housing is an award winning resource for UK housing professionals. Inside Housing provides news, analysis, comment, and features on all areas of housing policy, housing management and housing development for readers in housing associations, local authorities, and the organisations that work with them. Readers range from housing officers to managers, directors, chief executives and board members.

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Inside Housing specials

Publishing special features on everything from housing finance to development, and from leadership to education and training. See our forward features list for more information here. Inside Housing also produces a range of sponsored and partner content. To find out more, click here.

Inside Housing Living

Inside Housing Living is an essential new source for analysis, interviews, news and debate covering institutionally-funded housing, also known as the living sector. From the publishers of Inside Housing, it provides comprehensive coverage of build-to-rent, student accommodation, later living and for-profit housing providers. Inside Housing Living is also unique in bringing together investors, developers and the public sector to form new partnerships, build homes and do business. Launched in November 2025 by the team behind Inside Housing.

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Inside Housing Management

Launched in April 2025, a comprehensive information source for professionals working in housing management and frontline roles, brought to you by the team behind Inside Housing.

Inside Housing Management provides unrivalled coverage of policy, best practice, regulation, explainers, sector-wide trends and continuous professional development CPD content. The site includes a discussion forum where frontline staff can share learnings with colleagues across the country and a podcast for on the go listening.

Produced with and for the sector with the aim to help housing officers and managers to do their jobs more effectively with a better understanding of their operating environment and build their careers.

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Social Housing

Social Housing is firmly established as the go-to finance publication for the affordable housing sector, providing authoritative news, analysis and data research to the housing finance community.

Following significant growth in recent years, the brand continues on this trajectory across all platforms: increasing readership and reach across print and online; driving forward a digital strategy and presence; and building on substantial successes across the brand’s conference and events portfolio.

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