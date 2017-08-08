How to pitch comment pieces

We bring the UK social housing sector unparalleled comment every day on www.insidehousing.co.uk.

We are happy to consider submissions for our comment section. Please send an email outlining the key messages of your piece to comment@insidehousing.co.uk.

We will then take a view as to whether we want you to write the piece for Inside Housing and we will give you a deadline for submission. We reserve the right to edit or cut down your piece, but any substantial changes will be discussed with you prior to publication.

Below are some tips on things to think about in order to make your pitch as strong as possible.