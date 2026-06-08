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IH Live
IH Live
08.06.26
Webinar on demand: What next for the National Housing Bank?
The National Housing Bank is now open for business. In this webinar, our expert panel discuss how the bank aims to unlock housing delivery
08.06.26
by Inside Housing
Webinar on demand: What next for the National Housing Bank?
05.06.26
by Inside Housing
CPD webinar on demand: Getting fire door compliance right – meeting the requirements of the Building Safety Act
Sponsored by
LHC Procurement Group
18.05.26
by Inside Housing
CPD webinar on demand: What social landlords need to know – and do – on electrical safety
Sponsored by
Sureserve
08.05.26
by Inside Housing
CPD webinar on demand: Project management and data – a recipe for warm homes success?
Sponsored by
Baily Garner
19.03.26
by Inside Housing
CPD webinar on demand: Collaborative models for decarbonising housing
Sponsored by
NHC
13.03.26
by Inside Housing
Webinar on demand: Making the most of solar in 2026
Sponsored by
Sureserve
13.01.26
by Inside Housing
CPD webinar on demand: Data on housing and health – the gaps, the challenges and the opportunities
Sponsored by
Aico
18.12.25
by Inside Housing CPD
CPD webinar on demand: Looking beyond the Competence and Conduct Standard
Sponsored by
University of Huddersfield
05.12.25
by Inside Housing
Webinar on demand: The housing crisis – where do we go next?
02.12.25
by Inside Housing
Webinar on demand: What the Autumn Budget means for housing
18.11.25
by James Riding
Delivering ESG, net zero and climate resilience in social housing
17.11.25
by Inside Housing
CPD webinar on demand: How can the affordable housing sector accelerate progress on fire safety?
Sponsored by
Galliford Try
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Treating fire safety as a responsive repairs issue
Sponsored by
Aico
How can families in temporary accommodation be supported while waiting for a long-term home?
Sponsored by
London Hotel Group
CPD webinar on demand: Getting fire door compliance right – meeting the requirements of the Building Safety Act
Sponsored by
LHC Procurement Group
The UK’s electrical environment is changing. How should social landlords respond?
Sponsored by
Electrical Safety First
What happens when you let daylight in?
Sponsored by
VELUX
CPD webinar on demand: What social landlords need to know – and do – on electrical safety
Sponsored by
Sureserve
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