Kate Dodsworth: Two years in, what do the consumer regulations tell us about tenant engagement?

Ahead of her session at Housing 2026, ‘Resident-led change in UK housing’, Kate Dodsworth, deputy chief executive at the Regulator of Social Housing, reflects on how the consumer standards and tenant satisfaction measures are driving landlords to improve their culture #UKhousing

Our revised consumer standards and tenant satisfaction measures established a new framework for landlords to improve their homes and services. But most importantly, we are driving landlords to improve their wider culture, too.

It’s now two years since we launched our proactive approach to consumer regulation. And at this midway point in our first inspection cycle, we’re seeing a clear theme when it comes to effective tenant engagement: it needs to be done for a purpose.

We’ve now inspected nearly 130 social landlords across the country – including councils and housing associations – and investigated many others when issues have been referred to us. Through this, we have a lot of insight on what landlords are doing to engage tenants.

Each landlord is different, and that’s reflected in our judgements. We don’t set ‘how-to’ guidance because what works for one landlord might not work for another. The approach will vary according to size and scale, and the needs of tenants.

This is for landlords to decide, taking into consideration what works best for tenants and the wider organisation.

“Our consumer regulation aims to support a sector that builds trust with tenants, treats them with fairness and respect, and acts on what they say”

But we do set clear overall outcomes in our standards. Landlords need to listen to tenants, carefully consider what they say, and use this insight strategically.

In other words, we want to see the ‘so what?’: the evidence that tenant feedback goes through governance structures, that senior executives and councillors are acting on it, and that outcomes are communicated back to tenants.

We are seeing some great examples across the country of tenants giving their time to scrutinise landlord services. This might be through regular structured meetings, or tailored opportunities to look at a particular policy or service.