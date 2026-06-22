Kate Dodsworth: Two years in, what do the consumer regulations tell us about tenant engagement?

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Ahead of her session at Housing 2026, ‘Resident-led change in UK housing’, Kate Dodsworth, deputy chief executive at the Regulator of Social Housing, reflects on how the consumer standards and tenant satisfaction measures are driving landlords to improve their culture
It’s now two years since we launched our proactive approach to consumer regulation. And at this midway point in our first inspection cycle, we’re seeing a clear theme when it comes to effective tenant engagement: it needs to be done for a purpose.
Our revised consumer standards and tenant satisfaction measures established a new framework for landlords to improve their homes and services. But most importantly, we are driving landlords to improve their wider culture, too.
We’ve now inspected nearly 130 social landlords across the country – including councils and housing associations – and investigated many others when issues have been referred to us. Through this, we have a lot of insight on what landlords are doing to engage tenants.
Each landlord is different, and that’s reflected in our judgements. We don’t set ‘how-to’ guidance because what works for one landlord might not work for another. The approach will vary according to size and scale, and the needs of tenants.
This is for landlords to decide, taking into consideration what works best for tenants and the wider organisation.
“Our consumer regulation aims to support a sector that builds trust with tenants, treats them with fairness and respect, and acts on what they say”
But we do set clear overall outcomes in our standards. Landlords need to listen to tenants, carefully consider what they say, and use this insight strategically.
In other words, we want to see the ‘so what?’: the evidence that tenant feedback goes through governance structures, that senior executives and councillors are acting on it, and that outcomes are communicated back to tenants.
We are seeing some great examples across the country of tenants giving their time to scrutinise landlord services. This might be through regular structured meetings, or tailored opportunities to look at a particular policy or service.
Landlords should use this insight to drive continuous improvement – for example, by identifying risks at an early stage and triangulating what tenants say against stock condition and other data.
A crucial point we come back to is culture. Our consumer regulation aims to support a sector that builds trust with tenants, treats them with fairness and respect, and acts on what they say.
We’re already seeing some early signs of improvement. But we see through our casework that many landlords have work to do to improve their culture and the way they engage tenants. And we also hear from some tenants and representative groups that they still too often experience stigma for living in social housing.
“We see that many landlords are already working to shift their relationship with tenants to improve homes and services, and we will continue to use our inspections and wider regulation to drive this long-term change”
We’re currently finalising our response to the consultation we ran earlier in the year on our Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard. This will include the need for senior housing managers and executives to have, or be working towards, a housing management qualification (also known as competence and conduct requirements).
Added to this, tenants of housing associations and other private registered providers will have greater access to information, through the Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs). Both are intended to strengthen transparency in the sector, tackle stigma and improve culture.
We see that many landlords are already working to shift their relationship with tenants to improve homes and services, and we will continue to use our inspections and wider regulation to drive this long-term change.
Kate Dodsworth, deputy chief executive, Regulator of Social Housing
Kate Dodsworth is speaking at Housing 2026, during the session ‘Resident-led change in UK housing’ on 23 June at 3pm, in The London Theatre. Find out more below
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