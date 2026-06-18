Why is development more expensive for social landlords?

But often it isn’t about making compromises at all, but simply about doing things better. Housing associations and councils procure large-scale housing delivery, so ought to be well positioned to deliver new homes efficiently and at scale.

However, too often, we hear of duplicated documentation, contradictory policy demands and a desire to bespoke every scheme – meaning the economies of scale cannot be realised.

Standardisation is the way forward. This is not about eliminating architectural variety, but more about standardising the processes that go into development – specification levels, employer requirements, balcony systems and tender documents can all be standardised without creating ‘identikit’ homes.

“If those commissioning housing simply seek to pass risks on, the quotes they receive will be higher, reflecting the risks involved”

Another issue where costs can be saved is around how risks are dealt with. Contractors are keen to work with public sector clients early on to design out risk, or agree ways of sharing risks. This enables them to keep prices down. But if those commissioning housing simply seek to pass risks on, the quotes they receive will be higher, reflecting the risks involved.

Early engagement is also key – I was encouraged by an example from two of our Housing Forum members, a construction company and an architects’ firm, who had worked closely together to redesign a housing scheme that looked to be unviable. They’d managed to add in an additional 20 flats, transforming the viability of the project, and allowing 20 extra new homes to be built. We know this kind of collaboration can work.

But it’s not working everywhere. Our report argues that the combination of higher standards, greater risk transfer, and slow governance means public clients routinely receive higher prices for what is ostensibly the same work. By standardising processes, improving how risk is managed and speeding up decision-making, we can reduce costs without compromising on quality, safety or design.

Anna Clarke, director of policy and public affairs, The Housing Forum

Anna Clarke is speaking at Housing 2026, during the session ‘Making the case for homes: Building support beyond our sector’ on 24 June at 10.30am, in The Housing Forum Theatre