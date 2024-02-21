Ageing population risks more older renters being evicted, London deputy mayor says

Tom Copley added that he was reviewing the ways City Hall could support the development of more specialist housing for older people.

Speaking at the ARCO (Associated Retirement Community Operators) Housing with Care expo at City Hall in east London, Mr Copley said: “More and more people are set to be renting into old age in London. The private rented sector is insecure, meaning there is a risk of more older Londoners being evicted.”

While Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has “welcomed the long-delayed Renters (Reform) Bill”, Mr Copley said “it doesn’t go far enough in our view in addressing the insecurity and unaffordability in the private sector”.