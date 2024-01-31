Could adjustable housing be the big idea that helps the UK thrive in the 21st century?

In the paper that won this year’s Thinkhouse Early Career Researcher’s Prize, Dr Philip Graham sets out an alternative vision for future housing delivery in the UK.

Dr Graham is an architect at Cullinan Studio, with a PhD from the University of Reading, but the work that picked up the prize sprang out of his current three-year secondment as a postdoctoral innovation scholar in design at the University of Cambridge (funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, part of UKRI).

His idea? That a concept that may be unfamiliar to many readers – adjustable housing – could help the UK thrive in the 21st century and assist in creating a more user-friendly housing system.

The idea impressed the Thinkhouse judges (of which I was one) for its bold vision and clarity of argument. The prize, supported by Inside Housing and sponsored by Altair, L&Q and Aster Group, was set up by Thinkhouse to promote and encourage a new generation of researchers. The prize was open to anyone with up to eight years’ research experience, working in non-academic as well as academic institutions, and the judges based their decision on criteria including clarity of writing, engagement with literature and theory, strength of conclusions, and the extent to which the research is outcome and impact-focused.

So, what is adjustable housing and what argument does Dr Graham make for its roll-out? And what chances does he think it has of shaking up the status quo?