Estate regeneration is crucial to solving the housing crisis

First, the economic effects of greater housing density are impressive. The productivity of cities is driven by agglomeration effects – people living near each other has been a recipe for economic growth throughout history. In cities, people with good ideas can share and work together. Consequently, higher density causes both higher productivity and more innovation. Even in the age of Zoom and remote work, the economic engine of dense cities shows no signs of slowing down.

Second, density is also key to meeting our environmental challenges. It supports frequent transport links and allows people to live closer to amenities. It’s no surprise that people in cities are ten times less likely to drive to work than those who do not. This means that people living in cities produce around 80% lower emissions than those who live rurally.

Dense developments themselves are also more environmentally friendly. CO2 emissions from a detached house, for example, are almost three times higher than those from a tenement flat.

On the face of it, knocking down an estate and rebuilding it might seem disruptive and unfair to the people currently living there. But this is why estate regeneration schemes work best where residents are made true partners in the scheme.

People are rightly fiercely protective of their home and cannot be made to feel the council is making decisions about their lives without their say. With the use of ballots, however, the council can ensure that its regeneration project is going ahead only when it has something to offer that people feel they can say yes to.

In the future, we could start to see tenant-led schemes where those most affected come to the council with a plan for how their homes could be renewed.