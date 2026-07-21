Fire chiefs say new evacuation lift requirements should be based on residents’ need, not building height #UKhousing

One of the reforms to the guidance is to require two evacuation lifts in tall buildings so that residents who may struggle to use the stairs can leave by themselves in an emergency.

It comes as the government mulls changes to Approved Document B, which sets out how building developers and owners should comply with fire safety regulations.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said elevators should be provided based on residents’ access needs, rather than whether the block is classed as a high rise.

But in a consultation response last week, the NFCC said restricting the requirement to blocks taller than 18 metres risks suggesting that smaller buildings can comply with the rules even in cases where some people, including disabled people, may not have a safe way out.

The organisation said it questions whether there are times when people living in the flats would not need help to leave and said it is “better to assume this will always be the case”.

“It shouldn’t be assumed that management will have capacity to implement evac chairs or any alternatives to lifts, should it be identified later that there are occupants or residents who may require assistance,” it added.

The NFCC has voiced general support for guidance requiring evacuation lifts, despite admitting this will hike costs for developers. This is because the extra expense upfront does not account for the cost of managing the evacuation of residents who cannot leave the building using stairs.