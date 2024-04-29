Former US president’s charity outlines plans to tackle UK housing crisis

A charity associated with former US president Jimmy Carter has outlined its plans to combat the housing crisis in the UK #UKhousing

The charity’s plans include working with Prince William’s Homewards initiative and completing its first empty building conversion in Scotland. It is also considering launching an investment fund.

According to the non-profit, which launched in the UK in the 1990s and is supported by real estate organisations, there are 7,000 commercial premises owned by local authorities across the UK which have been empty for over a year.

Habitat for Humanity, which builds homes around the world for people on low incomes, is encouraging efforts to convert empty council offices into social housing.

Last year, it published a toolkit to help local organisations convert disused office and retail space into social housing by offering guidance on community engagement, fundraising, legal guidance and design.

The idea was to share its learning after completed three follow-on accommodation projects for 14 young care leavers in the London borough of Barking and Dagenham.

David Clare, chief executive of Habitat for Humanity GB, explained the model to Inside Housing. He said: “It can remain in the ownership of the local authority, and we can bring back the property into a refurbished state using a combination of grant funds and some recycled funding.”

It is hoping to replicate the Barking and Dagenham partnership in some of the locations where Prince William’s Homewards initiative is operating in. “We’ve joined one of the working groups in their Lambeth location,” said Henrietta Blackmore, national director of Habitat for Humanity GB.

She added that the charity is considering an investment fund “in the longer term” to “build on the construction demonstration work and take that to a larger scale”.

In Scotland, Habitat for Humanity has partnered with community group Midsteeple Quarter to buy and refurbish a historic building in Dumfries town centre with support from the Architectural Heritage Fund and the National Lottery. Work is expected to complete in summer 2024.

Laura Jockers, head of ESG at M&G Real Estate, is supporting the charity. She said: “[Post-pandemic] repurpose is on everybody’s lips… and local authorities are not immune to having surplus bricks and mortar that they need to reposition.”

“In terms of the environmental credentials of repurposing existing space, this is also a topic of importance,” she said. “The most sustainable building is one that’s already built.”