Clarion raises £350m via bond at ‘sector record’ rate

The 125,000-home association secured the 15-year bond at an all-in rate of 1.88%, with Clarion describing it as the “lowest rate for a primary bond issuance by a housing association”.

According to the group, the bond was heavily oversubscribed and attracted £1.3bn from well over 100 orders, including significant demand from European investors.

Clarion said the demand for the bond was strengthened by its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, which was underlined by the group becoming the first UK association to be accredited with the pan-European Certified Sustainable Housing Label in November.

In September, Clarion tapped one of its existing bonds to raise an extra £100m from a £250m bond it originally issued in April 2018. This was borrowed at an all-in rate of 2.708%.