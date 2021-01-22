Coronavirus
Government ‘names and shames’ 14 companies yet to start Grenfell-style cladding removal work
News
22.01.21
by Lucie Heath
The government has named organisations responsible for blocks that are yet to begin works to remove Grenfell-style cladding
