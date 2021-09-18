Pincher retains housing minister role

The MP for Tamworth tweeted this morning to say that he had been reappointed as housing minister, a role he has now held since February 2020.

Pleased to be re-appointed as the Minister of State for Housing at @mhclg.



Now back to work on our ambitious plans for building back better, delivering our reforms to help those who want a decent home of their own to have one. pic.twitter.com/gUmYPT7TFR — Christopher Pincher (@ChrisPincher) September 18, 2021

The stint makes him the longest serving holder of the role since Brandon Lewis left the post in July 2016.

Mr Pincher was one of the last appointments to be announced, with most of the junior government roles announced on Friday.