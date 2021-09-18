Pincher retains housing minister role

Christopher Pincher has retained his role as housing minister as Boris Johnson’s reshuffle concludes.
The MP for Tamworth tweeted this morning to say that he had been reappointed as housing minister, a role he has now held since February 2020.
Pleased to be re-appointed as the Minister of State for Housing at @mhclg.— Christopher Pincher (@ChrisPincher)
Now back to work on our ambitious plans for building back better, delivering our reforms to help those who want a decent home of their own to have one. pic.twitter.com/gUmYPT7TFR
The stint makes him the longest serving holder of the role since Brandon Lewis left the post in July 2016.
Mr Pincher was one of the last appointments to be announced, with most of the junior government roles announced on Friday.
This, alongside the appointment of new ministers Kemi Badenoch and Neil O’Brien to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), led some to speculate that Mr Pincher may lose his role.
His reappointment follows the departure of housing secretary Robert Jenrick and his replacement with former justice, education and cabinet secretary Michael Gove.
Ms Badenoch, formerly minister for equalities and exchequer secretary to the Treasury, has been named minister of state.
Mr O’Brien has been named parliamentary under secretary of state, a more junior position. Having won his Harborough seat in 2017 it is his first ministerial role, although he has previously been an adviser to Theresa May and George Osborne.
