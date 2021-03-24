Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
What is the housing sector tweeting about in March 2021, and who are the key people to follow?
Insight
24.03.21
by Jess Mccabe
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Housing association to roll out smart home tech across 20,000 homes in ‘largest deal of its kind’
John Lewis eyes affordable housing as revenue earner as it aims for 40% profits from ‘non-retail’ activities
L&Q to cut yearly housebuilding target by 70% as fire safety costs bite
Meet L&Q’s new chief executive: ‘We will still build. But the emphasis is on existing residents’
What is the housing sector tweeting about in March 2021, and who are the key people to follow?
Major housing associations listed as creditors in Willmott Dixon subsidiary administration
Green Homes Grant could be the second energy-efficiency scheme to fail in a decade – what should be done?
Council carrying out urgent review of high-rise blocks after ‘appalling’ conditions exposed
RELATED STORIES
23.03.21
Reducing agency staff has helped make our care homes safer
22.03.21
March 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now
22.03.21
The Naumann Initiative is my lifeline
19.03.21
A week in the life of… a data compliance and reporting officer
17.03.21
Former bosses of major house builder set up for-profit
16.03.21
Homes England undergoes executive team shake-up following Walkley exit
15.03.21
CIH introduces new professionalism standards
15.03.21
What does a housing professional look like? Our new standards will let the world know
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved