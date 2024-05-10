London landlords refute accusation of ‘widespread service charge misuse’ in letter to Gove

The chair of the G15 has written to the housing secretary to push back on the idea there is “widespread misuse of service charges” across the sector #UKhousing

Mr Howarth’s letter was supported by 34 fellow MPs. In her response, Ms Fletcher-Smith said the G15 was “deeply concerned” by these assertions.

He went on to describe some of the recent issues with service charges as a “form of abuse” and “this scandal also represents a new form of benefit fraud”.

George Howarth had written to Mr Gove on 10 April to express his concern at the “widespread misuse of service charges within social housing”.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of L&Q and chair of the G15 group of London’s largest social landlords, addressed concerns raised to Michael Gove by another MP last month.

Instead, the G15 chair explained how the “important new building safety legislation has added an average of £177 a year to each resident’s service charge”.

She said: “Several of the measures we’ve introduced as part of this legislation also require ongoing maintenance, which brings in another ongoing cost.”

At the same time, building insurance costs have risen 92%. That is despite associations investing hundreds of millions of pounds to address building safety and quality issues, and many insurance companies that used to insure the sector have left the market.

This has led to less competition, risk aversion and soaring prices. Just last month, Inside Housing looked at how hikes in insurance premiums were having a devastating effect on both landlords and leaseholders.

Ms Fletcher-Smith said: “We would very much welcome government support to address this critical concern. “Support could include the government acting as the re-insurer of last resort to reduce premiums and service charge costs.”

While the government introduced a domestic energy price cap in 2022 when inflation first started to soar, business tariffs have remained uncapped and have increased 73%.

Additionally, she pointed out that professional fees that landlords pay to various organisations have increased by 69%.