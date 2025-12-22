RBKC and developer partner win approval for housing scheme in west London

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) and its partner Mount Anvil have secured planning approval for hundreds of new homes in Chelsea, including the borough’s first purpose-built extra care scheme.
The Lots Road South scheme was approved at the council’s planning committee on 16 December and will be built on a brownfield site in the south-west corner of the borough.
Overlooking Chelsea Creek and Lots Road Power Station, the 274-home project forms part of RBKC’s new homes delivery programme for 600 new homes, including a minimum of 300 social rent homes across the borough.
It includes 65 extra-care homes for social rent, 53 general needs social homes and 156 private homes.
The extra-care scheme is designed to help residents over 55 and in receipt of home care to live independently in their own flats, with 24/7 on-site care support available when needed.
The council’s broader vision for the area includes plans for a new riverside open space which, subject to planning permission, will have seating, a play area, planting, a drinking fountain and ornamental entrance gates on Lots Road.
Emma Will, lead member for property at RBKC, said: “Securing planning approval for Lots Road South means we can move forward with delivering high-quality homes, including much-needed extra care housing for our residents – creating yet another amazing space in our borough.
“This development will make a real difference to people’s lives and to the local community.”
Marcus Bate, director at Mount Anvil, said: “We are proud to have worked closely and collaboratively alongside the local community and our partners to achieve this milestone. The new homes at Lots Road South are going to significantly contribute to Kensington and Chelsea hitting its housing targets.
“The affordable homes in particular will address a distinct local need and give the residents living in them independence and an enhanced quality of life.”
Mount Anvil was appointed as development partner in 2023, following a process which included feedback from a community liaison group made up of Lots Road residents and businesses.
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