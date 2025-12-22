RBKC and developer partner win approval for housing scheme in west London

Emma Will, lead member for property at RBKC, said: “Securing planning approval for Lots Road South means we can move forward with delivering high-quality homes, including much-needed extra care housing for our residents – creating yet another amazing space in our borough.

“This development will make a real difference to people’s lives and to the local community.”

Marcus Bate, director at Mount Anvil, said: “We are proud to have worked closely and collaboratively alongside the local community and our partners to achieve this milestone. The new homes at Lots Road South are going to significantly contribute to Kensington and Chelsea hitting its housing targets.

“The affordable homes in particular will address a distinct local need and give the residents living in them independence and an enhanced quality of life.”

Mount Anvil was appointed as development partner in 2023, following a process which included feedback from a community liaison group made up of Lots Road residents and businesses.