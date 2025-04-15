Latest housing research: Is shared ownership truly more affordable than private renting?

Benefits of homeownership

Moreover, after 10 years, shared owners are estimated to be on average £29,000 better off than private renters in terms of equity growth, with this figure rising to £42,000 in London.

This estimate was produced by the model despite the authors using very conservative assumptions of no house price growth in the first five years (to offset any new build premium paid by the shared owners), house price growth being pegged to the Consumer Price Index for years six to 10, and after offsetting the notional return that a private renter would have received if they had invested a sum equivalent to the deposit paid by a shared owner.

In both income and capital terms, the differences are stark. Shared ownership tenants pay less per year than private renters (in the vast majority of cases, and after service charges and repair costs have been taken into account), and since a proportion of those payments goes towards amortising their mortgages, the growth in their equity even without any house price inflation is significantly higher.

The report concludes that shared ownership providers do frequently mention the benefits of homeownership in terms of “avoiding constantly inflating rents” and “the added bonus of capital appreciation”, but that “having provided an initial assessment, what most if not all providers don’t do is to plot out in relation to key metrics how shared ownership performs in relation to private renting over time and by local authority area”.

While this conclusion isn’t groundbreaking and shouldn’t come as a surprise, it is nevertheless a timely reminder of the long-term cost benefits of the shared ownership product for leaseholders. Registered providers that are not already doing so might well consider drawing on the datasets available to provide locally adjusted evidence-based cost comparisons so that prospective shared ownership purchasers can make better-informed decisions and overcome perceived concerns as to escalating costs or value for money.

Shared ownership remains the government’s key product for delivering new properties for sale, so remains important for meeting its housebuilding target. In discussing the product, it is also important to remember the large number of existing shared owners who quite rightly need and want the product to remain viable and supported in the market. This analysis provides some helpful context to the discussion.

Suzanne Benson, national head of real estate at Trowers and Hamlins, and Thinkhouse Editorial Panel member