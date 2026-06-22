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A disabled teenager could not use their wheelchair or access essential medical equipment following major surgery because of “avoidable” failures by a London council, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has found.
The watchdog’s investigation found that a family with a teenager who is unable to walk and has extensive care needs remained in unsuitable accommodation for almost 18 months due to failures by Barking and Dagenham Council.
The teenager could not use or store their wheelchair inside the flat, which was also too small for a mobile hoist to help them move.
This meant all of the teenager’s movements had to be carried out manually, posing a health and safety risk to them and their carers.
The council was clearly told about the situation, but it failed to consider whether the family might be legally homeless.
It also delayed completing an occupational therapy assessment by five months after receiving a request from the teenager’s hospital.
As a result, the teenager had major surgery before the council had gathered the basic information needed to understand the family’s circumstances.
After the surgery, all transfers had to be completed by hoist, but this was not possible due to the size of the flat.
In response to the ombudsman’s enquiries, the council said the delays doing the occupational therapy assessment were caused by a backlog.
It said the report did not conclude that it was “unreasonable or impossible” for the family to remain in the current home until the council found alternative accommodation.
Amerdeep Clarke, local government and social care ombudsman, said the case was a “stark reminder of what can happen when processes fail a vulnerable child”.
She said: “The teenager underwent major surgery and came home to a property where they could not use their wheelchair, could not access their medical equipment, and could not move around with the dignity and independence they deserved.
“That is a deeply troubling outcome, and one that may have been avoided had the council acted promptly.”
The council also failed to properly explain a decision about the family’s rights to housing or inform them of their right to appeal, and delayed issuing a formal complaint response by eight months.
Ms Clarke added that there are “clear lessons” in the case for all councils, including that the legal duty to consider whether a family may be homeless is triggered at a low threshold and does not require a formal application or a visit to a specific department.
Occupational therapy assessments must be completed without undue delay, particularly where a person’s medical needs are pressing.
“When residents raise complaints, councils must respond fully and on time,” Ms Clarke said.
The ombudsman welcomed the fact that Barking and Dagenham accepted all of the watchdog’s recommendations.
Ms Clarke said: “The action plans they have committed to, on homelessness and occupational therapy waiting times, should prevent similar injustice in the future.
“I would encourage councils across the country to reflect on this case and consider whether their own processes meet the standards residents should expect.”
Barking and Dagenham agreed to apologise to the family and pay them £1,200.
It will also meet with them to explore their housing options.
The council agreed to improve guidance to complaints officers. It committed to producing action plans, with senior-level monitoring, setting out how it will identify potential homelessness cases at any point of contact and reduce occupational therapy waiting times.
A council spokesperson said: “We fully accept the ombudsman’s findings in this case and apologise unreservedly to the family for the distress caused.
“This fell short of the standard of service we expect, particularly for a vulnerable young resident with significant care needs.
“We have provided the agreed compensation and are working closely with the family to secure suitable accommodation, including offering temporary housing under our accepted homelessness duty. They are now being supported by a dedicated officer.
“We have already taken steps to improve our services, including significantly reducing occupational therapy waiting times and strengthening processes to ensure potential homelessness is identified much earlier. We have also reinforced to staff the importance of responding to complaints promptly and in line with our policies.
“A full lessons-learned review is underway, with senior oversight, to ensure the necessary changes are embedded, and we are implementing wide-ranging improvements to ensure better outcomes for residents and that similar failings do not happen again.”
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