Government evaluation of Awaab’s Law reveals ‘uneven’ implementation and compliance focus over sustainable fixes

This was reflected in evidence from tenants who reported “variable” responsiveness from their landlords, with hazards such as gas leaks and floods being addressed quickly, but damp and mould cases “frequently extended over weeks or several months”.

Among landlords, experiences of meeting statutory timescales varied, with emergency hazards – which must be dealt with in 24 hours – generally seen as “more straightforward to address than damp and mould cases, which often required more complex diagnosis”.

The research comprised interviews and focus groups with 30 social housing tenants and 35 landlords in England, conducted by Verian between December 2025 and March 2026.

Qualitative research into how Awaab’s Law is operating in practice suggested it is beginning to shift behaviours across the sector, but that tenant awareness of the legislation is low.

Social landlords involved in the research also described “a tension between acting quickly to demonstrate compliance and taking the time required for proper diagnosis, co-ordination and durable remediation”.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said this indicated organisations may be prioritising “compliance over addressing root causes”.

Tenants were particularly dissatisfied when deadlines were met without a durable fix, according to the research.

Many landlords also said the late finalisation of MHCLG guidance “limited meaningful preparation” ahead of the law coming into force in October.

This was particularly acute for larger organisations where extensive system changes were necessary. “Some had delayed investment or system changes until guidance was finalised, citing previous experience of having to reverse costly changes made based on draft guidance,” the report said.

Another concern cited by landlords was that some requirements within the legislation “depended on professional judgement rather than clear, objective benchmarks”.

The report said the distinction between emergency and significant hazards, definitions of harm and vulnerability, and when statutory ‘clocks’ start were “widely described as subjective or insufficiently defined”.

It added: “In the absence of clear benchmarks for damp and mould severity, many organisations developed local workarounds (for example, visual mould scales or proxy indicators), contributing to variation in practice across the sector.

“These uncertainties were described as driving risk-averse behaviours, including over-categorising cases as emergencies to reduce the risk of non-compliance.”