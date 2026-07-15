Government evaluation of Awaab’s Law reveals ‘uneven’ implementation and compliance focus over sustainable fixes

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Implementation of the first phase of Awaab’s Law has been uneven and constrained by landlord capacity pressures as well delayed guidance, a government evaluation has found.
Qualitative research into how Awaab’s Law is operating in practice suggested it is beginning to shift behaviours across the sector, but that tenant awareness of the legislation is low.
The research comprised interviews and focus groups with 30 social housing tenants and 35 landlords in England, conducted by Verian between December 2025 and March 2026.
Among landlords, experiences of meeting statutory timescales varied, with emergency hazards – which must be dealt with in 24 hours – generally seen as “more straightforward to address than damp and mould cases, which often required more complex diagnosis”.
This was reflected in evidence from tenants who reported “variable” responsiveness from their landlords, with hazards such as gas leaks and floods being addressed quickly, but damp and mould cases “frequently extended over weeks or several months”.
Social landlords involved in the research also described “a tension between acting quickly to demonstrate compliance and taking the time required for proper diagnosis, co-ordination and durable remediation”.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said this indicated organisations may be prioritising “compliance over addressing root causes”.
Tenants were particularly dissatisfied when deadlines were met without a durable fix, according to the research.
Many landlords also said the late finalisation of MHCLG guidance “limited meaningful preparation” ahead of the law coming into force in October.
This was particularly acute for larger organisations where extensive system changes were necessary. “Some had delayed investment or system changes until guidance was finalised, citing previous experience of having to reverse costly changes made based on draft guidance,” the report said.
Another concern cited by landlords was that some requirements within the legislation “depended on professional judgement rather than clear, objective benchmarks”.
The report said the distinction between emergency and significant hazards, definitions of harm and vulnerability, and when statutory ‘clocks’ start were “widely described as subjective or insufficiently defined”.
It added: “In the absence of clear benchmarks for damp and mould severity, many organisations developed local workarounds (for example, visual mould scales or proxy indicators), contributing to variation in practice across the sector.
“These uncertainties were described as driving risk-averse behaviours, including over-categorising cases as emergencies to reduce the risk of non-compliance.”
On capacity constraints, the research suggested Awaab’s Law has “exposed and, in some cases, intensified” longstanding resource pressures across the sector.
A recurring concern raised by landlords was the impact on planned maintenance and longer-term investment in their stock.
“This raises questions about the sustainability of current approaches if resource pressures persist,” the report said.
Most landlords said preparation for future phases of the legislation – including Phase 2, which will come into force at the end of November – was “constrained by uncertainty”.
They expressed particular concern that hazards such as excess heat and cold are “more subjective” than those in Phase 1, raising fears about “inconsistent interpretation, expectation management and increased dispute risk”.
Regulations for Phase 2 were laid before parliament on Monday, with new guidance published to help social landlords prepare.
The third and final phase of the law will be introduced in 2027, extending it to all remaining hazards in the Housing Health and Safety Rating System, except overcrowding.
Alistair Smyth, director of policy and research at the National Housing Federation, said: “Housing associations are committed to ensuring that Awaab’s Law delivers the best possible outcomes for residents and that it is workable for providers.
“The insights from this report will be very useful in informing how housing associations implement future phases, as well as the approach to complying with current requirements.”
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