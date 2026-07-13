Green Party leader backs rent controls after new research finds 2024 freeze would save government £2bn a year

Researchers highlighted that following the increase in interest rates in 2022, “expectations of a landlord exodus from the market did not materialise”.

They pointed to Ministry of Housing, Community and Local Government data that estimates the number of privately rented dwellings in England grew by 96,000 between 2023 and 2025.

While the introduction of rent controls would likely lead to some landlords selling their properties, the report argues that this is an opportunity for homes to be transferred from the private rented sector back to ownership by councils, housing associations and community-led organisations.

The researchers calculated that over 10 years, the savings in housing benefit accumulated from a 20% reduction in rent would be sufficient to support the purchase of around half of all homes rendered unprofitable by that rent reduction, and convert half of these to social rent.

The research comes after new analysis out today by a coalition of housing and advice charities that found fewer than one in 50 private rental properties advertised across Britain are affordable to households receiving housing benefit.

Speaking at the launch of the report on Friday, Zack Polanski, Green Party leader, said: “Failing to take action on the spiralling rents ripping the hearts out of communities and local economies would be both an economic disaster and a moral failure – particularly for a forgotten generation of young people whose futures are being crushed by high rents.

“While renters are being forced to hand over more and more of their pay packet to their landlord at the end of each month, they’re not able to save for the future, start a family, put money away to buy a place – or just spend their hard-earned cash in the local economy.”

In May, two reports called for rent control to be introduced at a minimum of 2%, which could save the government £600m on its housing benefit bill.

One of the reports, by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, called for rent control caps at CPI within tenancy, and CPI +2% between tenancies.

The thinktank’s modelling claimed that over six years, this would be sufficient to fund the annual uprating of Local Housing Allowance (LHA) back to the 30th percentile of local rents, while still delivering more than £600m in net savings to the housing benefit bill in 2030.

The UK government is projected to spend over £70bn on housing support payments to private landlords between 2021 and 2026, primarily through LHA.

This subsidy, intended to help low-income tenants, is six times higher than the previous £11.5bn invested in new affordable housing over the same period.

An earlier separate piece of research by the NEF proposed an ​“emergency brake”, capping rent increases either at 2% or at the national inflation rate – whichever is lower. This would be paired with a return to a system of ​“fair rents”, used throughout the 20th century until it was abolished by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.