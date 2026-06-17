Impact of Right to Buy reforms in Social Housing Bill estimates net gain of 18,000 social homes over 10 years

A government impact assessment of the planned Social Housing Bill estimates net gain of 18,000 social homes over the next decade.
A table in the 37-page document estimates that “in comparison to the pre-reform regime, the combined package would reduce Right to Buy sales and would turn net stock losses into net gains over time”.
Using the pre-November 2024 baseline, the model projects a net loss of around 26,000 homes between 2026-27 and 2035-36. Following implementation of the bill, however, it estimates a net gain of around 18,000 homes over the same period.
The bill was first revealed in the King’s Speech in May and promises new protections for social housing stock and reforms to the leasehold system.
The Right to Buy reforms include increasing the eligibility requirement to 10 years. The bill will also amend percentage discounts to better align with new maximum cash discounts, and exempt newly built social housing for 35 years.
The bill will also ensure that councils and other potential buyers are told before social homes are sold in an effort “to maximise opportunities to retain stock”.
For victims of domestic abuse, the bill will look to increase protections for those wanting to remain in their property away from their abuser, or move to suitable alternative accommodation.
The government also said previous legislation contained unnecessary bureaucracy and unused provisions “that would not have worked in the interests of tenants or providers”.
These include requirements for local authorities to sell high-value homes and grant flexible (fixed-term) tenancies, and the ability to charge higher rents for higher-income tenants.
These will be repealed and housing consents will be streamlined, further reducing bureaucracy for councils.
The new impact assessment highlights why the expected changes will affect local authorities more than businesses.
The impacts are therefore assessed against the de minimis threshold (valuation limit) of £10m equivalent annual net direct cost to business (EANDCB).
For private registered providers (PRPs) the document states: “As the bill comprises several related measures, most PRPs are likely to approach familiarising themselves with the changes as a package.
“The familiarisation costs associated with the bill would include: understanding the changes and identifying affected internal processes; determining the changes required to internal processes; implementing changes to internal guidance, documentation and processes; and communicating changes to relevant staff to embed new procedures.”
The assessment concludes: “Individually, no measure is likely to give rise to a large-scale infrastructure upgrade or behavioural shift, with ongoing administrative costs identified as event-driven and episodic.
“Breaching the £10m EANDCB de minimis threshold would require implausibly high volumes of these largely case-specific activities to occur simultaneously across multiple measures.
“Based on this assessment, we consider that a full monetised assessment is not proportionate to the expected scale and nature of direct business impacts in this bill.”
As part of the plans, the government recently confirmed that a review into the allocation and use of social housing to reduce empty homes is expected to be completed “in the coming months”.
Inside Housing’s Asset Management newsletter brings you comprehensive in-depth news, comment, insight and analysis of how affordable housing providers are managing their homes.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories