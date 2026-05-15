New £1.3bn Scottish procurement framework with regeneration and SME focus opens for bids

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A £1.3bn procurement framework for Scottish councils and landlords delivering housing and regeneration schemes opened for bids from companies this week.
The new framework developed by the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) aims to support faster procurement by combining the full life cycle of projects into one process.
Called H3, it is billed as a “significant expansion” from an earlier framework as it covers site preparation, demolition and remediation as well as new build schemes.
The SPA said the framework is intended to help unlock brownfield and “challenging” sites, as well as support smaller businesses – with up to three spaces per lot reserved for smaller companies.
Lesley Peaty, regional director of the SPA, said: “H3 has been developed to provide our partners with a compliant, flexible and comprehensive route to market that reflects the full housing life cycle, from preparing sites and remediation through to new build delivery, demolition and estate regeneration.
“By broadening the scope beyond traditional housing development, this solution will help public bodies and social landlords move faster, respond to housing pressures more effectively and deliver projects that support both communities and long-term national priorities.
“It is equally important that the framework helps create wider economic value, which is why we have embedded dedicated opportunities for SMEs to secure places and play a greater role in delivering housing and regeneration outcomes across Scotland in line with the requirements of the Community Wealth Building Act.”
The news comes a month after the SPA’s new chair warned Scotland’s public sector faces a procurement skills shortage, partly because of the strength of the private market.
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