Northern Irish provider sets biodiversity targets as part of new £20m sustainability-linked loan

Alpha manages nearly 1,000 homes that mainly provide sheltered accommodation for older people. It is aiming to increase its size by around 25% by building 240 homes over the next five years, which will be a mix of general-needs housing and flats and bungalows aimed at the over-55s.

The landlord will also use its new funding to retrofit 50 homes per year. This will include putting solar panels on its new builds.

Its strategic priorities over the next five years include supporting the recovery of nature across Northern Ireland and achieving significant carbon reductions as it targets net-zero emissions.

Last year, the landlord hosted the Northern Irish government’s environment minister and the former head of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive at a conference to promote nature in social housing.

News of the biodiversity-linked loan comes two months after one of England’s biggest landlords, Bromford Flagship LiveWest, called for the sector to promote nature recovery.