Northern Irish provider sets biodiversity targets as part of new £20m sustainability-linked loan

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A Northern Ireland sheltered-housing provider must deliver four biodiversity schemes per year as the condition for receiving a £20m sustainability-linked loan.
Alpha Housing will implement initiatives such as hedge planting and creating wildlife ponds to meet environmental targets linked to the cost of the funding.
It is the first time biodiversity goals have been included in a social housing loan by Danske Bank, a well-established lender to social landlords in Northern Ireland.
Cameron Watt, chief executive of Alpha, said: “We place huge importance on sustainability and biodiversity across our schemes, and this significant sustainability‑linked loan from Danske Bank allows us to embed clear biodiversity commitments as we grow.”
Dominic O’Neill, senior corporate banking manager at Danske, said: “Alpha Housing is showing real leadership by committing to measurable sustainability targets that go beyond energy efficiency alone.
“By linking finance to [environmental, social and governance] outcomes, including biodiversity action, this partnership will help deliver new homes while creating lasting environmental benefits for communities across Northern Ireland.”
Alpha manages nearly 1,000 homes that mainly provide sheltered accommodation for older people. It is aiming to increase its size by around 25% by building 240 homes over the next five years, which will be a mix of general-needs housing and flats and bungalows aimed at the over-55s.
The landlord will also use its new funding to retrofit 50 homes per year. This will include putting solar panels on its new builds.
Its strategic priorities over the next five years include supporting the recovery of nature across Northern Ireland and achieving significant carbon reductions as it targets net-zero emissions.
Last year, the landlord hosted the Northern Irish government’s environment minister and the former head of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive at a conference to promote nature in social housing.
News of the biodiversity-linked loan comes two months after one of England’s biggest landlords, Bromford Flagship LiveWest, called for the sector to promote nature recovery.
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