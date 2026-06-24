Residential PEEPs ‘trying to solve a problem that shouldn’t exist’, fire expert says

Ms Seex acknowledged that despite their limited scope, the regulations “do make things better than having nothing”, and are about getting the right information to the fire service more quickly. But she said this could lead to more instances of forced entry if residents who are known to need assistance evacuating are not in at the time of an emergency.

But she urged people not to call the regulations “RPEEPs” (a shortening of residential PEEPs) as the requirements are different.

She also referred to this misconception when urging landlords to think about how they communicate with residents about the new safety requirements, so that tenants do not feel let down.

“I’ve spoken to many disabled residents who live in lots of flats that have got serious fire safety issues,” she said. “And for the last eight, nine years those people have been really, really scared about what will happen to them if there’s a fire in the building. Heartbreakingly scared in some cases.

“So the communication to people about what to expect is really, really key, because otherwise you’re going to set yourself up for conflict that there is no real resolution to.

“Fire and rescue services will enforce the regulations but we don’t enforce individual assessments, we don’t enforce individual emergency evacuation statements, and there is no body appointed to arbitrate over disputes about who should pay.

“So unless you’re really clear with people about what to expect right from the outset, if you’re calling them PEEPs and you’re inviting people to get in touch with you to get a PEEP and then you can’t deliver them a PEEP, they are rightly going to be disappointed and quite angry, and then they’re going to complain.”

She advised landlords to look at how their systems and processes meet the regulatory requirements and ensure they have “really clear, documented evidence” about their approach and why they have taken it, and differentiate where they go beyond what they are legally required to do.