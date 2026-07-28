Scotland risks missing climate targets without retrofit skills investment, sector groups warn

The Scottish Ecological Design Association (SEDA) and thinktank Common Weal have called on Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scotland’s housing and social justice secretary, to make public cash available for training the workforce that will install energy efficiency measures to help decarbonise buildings.

In an open letter, the duo pointed out that the UK government has committed millions of pounds to subsidise training for retrofit projects in England and warned that Scotland could lose job opportunities if Holyrood does not follow suit.

They said: “Colleges, training providers and employers across the country are ready to deliver these skills – but they need support…

“With the right investment, retrofit can create high-quality, secure and future-proof jobs across Scotland – from the Borders to the Highlands, in rural and urban areas alike.”