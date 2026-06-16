Southwark Council seeks developer for £160m key worker scheme

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Southwark Council is looking for a developer to build and run key worker housing at two sites in Rotherhithe, with an estimated value of up to £160m.
The local authority has published an early stage notice for the scheme, which covers sites at Rotherhithe New Road and 25 Cherry Garden Street.
Southwark wants a partner firm to manage the entire development process, from design and engineering through to construction and then manage the homes.
The council said the scheme will come at no direct cost to itself, with the developer taking on the financial risk.
It expects to launch the formal tender in late July, with the contract expected to run from January 2027 to March 2032.
The contract comes amid London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan’s push to deliver at least 6,000 rent-controlled key worker homes by 2030.
Homes under the new Key Worker Living Rent (KWLR) scheme are aimed at key workers, such as NHS staff, police and firefighters, who are unlikely to secure social homes but may struggle to afford market rents.
Rents are capped to ensure tenants spend no more than 40% of their net income on housing costs, with household income eligibility capped at £75,000.
The London mayor has called on housing associations, councils and developers to bid for funding through London’s £11.7bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme, which includes the KWLR scheme.
He said the plan could save key workers with a two-bedroom home around £7,000 a year on average.
Southwark Council was among those to express early support for the KWLR plan earlier this year.
Helen Dennis, cabinet member for new homes and sustainable development at Southwark Council, said the local authority is “100% committed” to delivering rent-capped homes for key workers.
Southwark Council was approached for comment on the new scheme.
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