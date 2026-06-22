Tower Hamlets launches procurement process for £0.5bn building safety and DHS programme

The borough, which owns 11,000 homes, held a market engagement event last week to kick off the procurement process for eight contracts to deliver the upgrades.

Saied Ahmed, cabinet member for homebuilding and enhancing council homes and neighbourhoods, described it as “one of the largest housing improvement programmes the council has ever taken”.

The council said contract opportunities will be formally issued in due course.

Details of how the funding will be allocated were agreed by councillors at a meeting earlier this year.