Tower Hamlets launches procurement process for £0.5bn building safety and DHS programme

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Tower Hamlets Council has started its search for contractors to deliver a £0.5bn programme of building safety and modernisation works over the next 10 years.
The borough, which owns 11,000 homes, held a market engagement event last week to kick off the procurement process for eight contracts to deliver the upgrades.
Saied Ahmed, cabinet member for homebuilding and enhancing council homes and neighbourhoods, described it as “one of the largest housing improvement programmes the council has ever taken”.
The council said contract opportunities will be formally issued in due course.
Details of how the funding will be allocated were agreed by councillors at a meeting earlier this year.
The majority of the cash, £380m, will be split roughly evenly across four contracts, made up of two for building safety upgrades and two for modernising homes to achieve the new Decent Homes Standard (DHS).
The remaining £120m will go on four £30m contracts aimed at small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to deliver related property works.
Alongside this, to help deliver the work, the council will open a technical consultancy framework worth £20m over the next eight years.
The programme comes a year after Tower Hamlets was hit with a C3 grading after it referred itself to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
Nearly a quarter of the borough’s homes did not meet the DHS and there were around 2,500 overdue fire safety actions at the time of the inspection.
The council is aiming to achieve compliance with the RSH and other building safety legal obligations through major investment in its stock.
It also plans an additional investment of £89m over the next 10 years to deliver mechanical, electrical and lift installation works in its properties.
Mr Ahmed said: “We are making a long-term investment in our communities. This £520m programme is one of the largest housing improvement programmes the council has ever undertaken.
“It underlines our commitment to providing safe, high-quality, energy-efficient homes for residents.”
Lutfur Rahman, executive mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “We have a strong tradition of providing social housing, and this investment is key to strengthening that legacy.
“At its heart, the programme is about dignity, security and ensuring every resident has a home they can truly be proud of.”
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