CPD webinar on demand: Rethinking decarbonisation – lessons from the past and strategic choices for the future

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Watch the webinar here

This CPD-accredited webinar explores key decarbonisation lessons for the social housing sector and why we don’t always learn from experience. It will examine the risks of relying on ‘what we’ve always done’ and the need for a long-term view of housing stock.

The session will also cover engaging staff, tenants and the future workforce, and how landlords can move from funding-led retrofit to a more strategic approach aligned with net zero goals and financial capacity.