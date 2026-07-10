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CPD webinar on demand: Rethinking decarbonisation – lessons from the past and strategic choices for the future

Sponsored by ARK Consultancy

In this Inside Housing CPD-accredited webinar, run in association with social housing management and technical consultancy ARK Consultancy, we look at key lessons on decarbonising social housing and why we don’t always learn from experience

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The webinar explains key lessons on decarbonisation (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHIn this Inside Housing CPD-accredited webinar, sponsored by ARK Consultancy, we look at key lessons on decarbonising social housing and why we don’t always learn from experience #UKhousing #CPD

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Watch the webinar here

This CPD-accredited webinar explores key decarbonisation lessons for the social housing sector and why we don’t always learn from experience. It will examine the risks of relying on ‘what we’ve always done’ and the need for a long-term view of housing stock.

The session will also cover engaging staff, tenants and the future workforce, and how landlords can move from funding-led retrofit to a more strategic approach aligned with net zero goals and financial capacity.

Full panel

Experts on the panel were:

  • James Riding (chair), living markets and sustainability editor, Inside Housing
  • Luke Beard, assistant director of technical services, ARK Consultancy
  • Jack Hannon, director of operations, Building Energy Experts
  • Luke Hurd, chief operating officer, Communities and Housing Investment Consortium

Learning outcomes

By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:

  • Describe the key trends shaping social housing decarbonisation and reflect on lessons learned from previous retrofit and net zero programmes
  • Explain the risks of short-term, funding-led approaches to retrofit and why a long-term strategic view of housing stock is essential
  • Identify how organisations can align decarbonisation ambitions with financial capacity, procurement decisions and wider asset management strategies
  • Understand the importance of engaging staff, residents and the future workforce in delivering successful and sustainable decarbonisation programmes
  • Recognise practical approaches landlords can take to move from reactive retrofit delivery towards strategy-led investment and long-term sustainability planning

Now get your CPD minutes

To gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 60-minute webinar.

Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 21 working days via email.

Watch the webinar here

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Sponsored by ARK Consultancy
Asset managementCPDCPD webinarDecarbonisationHousing Association/RPNet ZeroProduct/service supplierSponsored contentsustainabilityVideo
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