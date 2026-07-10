CPD webinar on demand: Rethinking decarbonisation – lessons from the past and strategic choices for the future

In this Inside Housing CPD-accredited webinar, run in association with social housing management and technical consultancy ARK Consultancy, we look at key lessons on decarbonising social housing and why we don’t always learn from experience
In association with:
This CPD-accredited webinar explores key decarbonisation lessons for the social housing sector and why we don’t always learn from experience. It will examine the risks of relying on ‘what we’ve always done’ and the need for a long-term view of housing stock.
The session will also cover engaging staff, tenants and the future workforce, and how landlords can move from funding-led retrofit to a more strategic approach aligned with net zero goals and financial capacity.
Experts on the panel were:
Learning outcomes
By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:
To gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 60-minute webinar.
Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 21 working days via email.
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