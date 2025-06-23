Supply chain partner of the year

Building Energy Experts is an award-winning retrofit company based in Bristol. This team has delivered more than 1,600 retrofit assessments across the country, and has supported multiple large-scale, multimillion-pound decarbonisation programmes.

Its data-driven, partnership-led approach combines advanced tools – such as LiDAR (light detection and range) scanning, airtightness testing and thermal modelling – to streamline delivery, boost efficiency and ensure high-quality outcomes. Internally, regular knowledge-sharing across teams fuels continuous improvement and consistent excellence. At regular team reviews, Building Energy Experts’ technical team shares knowledge and best practice. Clients routinely commend Building Energy Experts for its precision, professionalism and customer-first ethos.

The organisation is more than a service provider; it is a trusted supply chain partner helping the built environment sector achieve real, measurable progress towards net zero by delivering tangible reductions in emissions, better energy performance and long-term cost savings. With a proven track record, cutting-edge technology and a sustainability-centred ethos, Building Energy Experts stands out as a transformative force in retrofit delivery.

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