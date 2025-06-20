Inclusion champion

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Khadra Ibrahim is the driving force behind LancWest Works, an employment and training programme launched in 2020 for residents of Lancaster West Estate, an area in one of the most deprived wards in London.

Only 31.7% of local residents are in full-time work and nearly one in four have no qualifications. Over the past five years, Khadra has built LancWest Works into a springboard for personal and professional growth. She has worked tirelessly to connect residents with work placements, skill-building programmes and mentoring opportunities, and offers tailored, one-to-one guidance. Her efforts have led to real, measurable impact – 86% of participants report increased confidence and workplace readiness.

Khadra’s commitment to equity is evident in her championing of women, especially into under-represented fields such as construction – an approach that earned LancWest Works a Women in Housing Award in 2022. She also leads the Lancaster West Digital Ambassadors and oversees the new local employment and training hub, launched in 2023 in partnership with Lancaster West Residents’ Association to provide a dedicated training space.

The judges said: