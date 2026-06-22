Housing has the ambition, but success will depend on delivery readiness

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The challenge: from ambition to delivery

The housing sector has no shortage of ambition.

In 2026, the real challenge is translating that into programmes that can be delivered at pace.

As programmes move from planning into delivery, organisations face rising costs, skills shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and increasing regulatory and compliance demands. Alongside this, the sector continues to navigate requirements such as the Decent Homes Standard, the Future Homes and Buildings Standards, and the impending second phase of Awaab’s Law.

The result is a growing gap between intent and delivery. Increasingly, risk is concentrated at the point of mobilisation – where delays, last‑minute changes and capacity constraints can quickly impact cost, timelines and resident experience.

At Fusion21, we see this as the point where programmes either move forward confidently or begin to stall.

Approaching procurement in isolation, or too late in the process, creates avoidable risk at exactly the point where certainty is most important.

Building delivery readiness

Mr Mooney says: “Early engagement remains a critical part of delivery readiness – but on its own, it is no longer enough. What’s needed is a more structured approach that brings together early engagement, integrated planning and clear routes to market before programmes go live.”

Through our frameworks and early engagement approach, we help members build delivery readiness before programmes go live. This means treating early engagement and planning as part of the delivery infrastructure that supports successful mobilisation.