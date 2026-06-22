Housing has the ambition, but success will depend on delivery readiness

Oliver Mooney, head of category at Fusion21, explains why housing providers must now be ready to deliver programmes at pace
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The housing sector has no shortage of ambition.
In 2026, the real challenge is translating that into programmes that can be delivered at pace.
As programmes move from planning into delivery, organisations face rising costs, skills shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and increasing regulatory and compliance demands. Alongside this, the sector continues to navigate requirements such as the Decent Homes Standard, the Future Homes and Buildings Standards, and the impending second phase of Awaab’s Law.
The result is a growing gap between intent and delivery. Increasingly, risk is concentrated at the point of mobilisation – where delays, last‑minute changes and capacity constraints can quickly impact cost, timelines and resident experience.
At Fusion21, we see this as the point where programmes either move forward confidently or begin to stall.
Approaching procurement in isolation, or too late in the process, creates avoidable risk at exactly the point where certainty is most important.
Mr Mooney says: “Early engagement remains a critical part of delivery readiness – but on its own, it is no longer enough. What’s needed is a more structured approach that brings together early engagement, integrated planning and clear routes to market before programmes go live.”
Through our frameworks and early engagement approach, we help members build delivery readiness before programmes go live. This means treating early engagement and planning as part of the delivery infrastructure that supports successful mobilisation.
Too often, organisations come to market before they are fully ready to deliver – and that’s where avoidable risk begins to build. Late engagement with suppliers and residents is a key driver of that risk across the sector.
Mr Mooney added: “Understanding market conditions early makes a significant difference. It allows programmes to be shaped around what can actually be delivered, not just what is required.”
This is where structured procurement frameworks have a critical role to play.
Rather than being used as a route to market at the end of the process, frameworks can provide the delivery infrastructure needed to support programmes from the outse, aligning suppliers, scope, pricing and delivery expectations early.
At Fusion21, our frameworks support integrated planning, mobilisation readiness, pipeline visibility and cost certainty before programmes go live.
By getting this right early, we help members reduce duplication, avoid siloed delivery and strengthen control over time, cost and outcomes. It also allows organisations to move more quickly and with greater confidence once decisions are made.
Mr Mooney said: “We see this play out often – programmes that look right on paper but begin to lose momentum once they reach the market. Building delivery readiness upfront helps avoid that disconnect.”
A key part of delivery readiness is making sure plans reflect market reality. Across the sector, suppliers are operating under sustained pressure and need visibility and certainty to invest in skills and delivery capacity.
There’s little value in setting delivery expectations that don’t reflect those constraints, particularly when multiple organisations are competing for the same resource.
We work closely with our supply chain and members to shape programmes around what the market can actually deliver early in the process. This more informed approach helps ensure programmes are viable, deliver value for money and reduce risk further down the line.
A more integrated approach to delivery readiness also supports better outcomes for residents. Early, community-level engagement helps build understanding and trust, particularly for complex programmes such as retrofit or regeneration.
Rather than communication taking place just before works begin, early engagement allows organisations to set expectations clearly and demonstrate the long-term benefits of investment.
Through our frameworks, we support this more structured approach to engagement, helping members deliver programmes that work in practice as well as in planning.
As the sector moves from planning into delivery, success will depend on readiness, not just ambition.
Housing providers need to invest early in the structures, planning and partnerships needed to support mobilisation to be best placed to deliver at pace – with greater certainty, lower risk and stronger outcomes for residents.
Fusion21 supports organisations to build delivery readiness and deliver programmes with greater confidence and certainty. View our frameworks.
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