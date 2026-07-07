If over half of social housing tenants live with illness or disability, why are adaptations still treated as niche?

For social landlords, this is not only a moral issue. It is an asset issue and a risk issue. A poor adaptations journey can become a complaint, a safeguarding concern, a costly void or a missed chance to use an adapted home properly at relet.

A good journey is quieter: the tenant gets what they need, the home keeps doing its job and no one spends months unpicking a crisis that could have been avoided.

Some of what needs to change is not glamorous: named contacts between councils and landlords, earlier conversations when a tenant asks for help, clear routes for landlord consent, better use of landlord DFG applications, fast sharing of asbestos information, and a clear record of what has been installed and who services it.

There is also a bigger prize for housing associations. Adaptations are intelligence about the stock. Which homes adapt well? Which blocks keep causing access problems? Which adapted homes are being matched properly at relet? Which tenants are being offered a move before money is spent trying to make the wrong home work?

“For social landlords, the question is not whether adaptations are a local authority issue. The question is what kind of landlord they want to be when a tenant’s home stops working for them”

If landlords treat adaptations only as cost, they miss the learning. If they treat them as evidence, they start to see patterns. Those patterns matter for repairs, planned works, allocations, customer insight, asset strategy and development.

For social landlords, the question is not whether adaptations are a local authority issue. The question is what kind of landlord they want to be when a tenant’s home stops working for them.

This is why Foundations is bringing councils, housing associations, occupational therapists, contractors, manufacturers and suppliers together at the Home Adaptations in Social Housing Conference. The point is to ask what ‘good’ looks like in practice. We are also launching a charter with a plain purpose: disabled tenants should not have to fight the system to live safely at home.

A better system should not depend on the tenant having the confidence, energy and persistence to chase. It should make the route clearer from the start, with councils and landlords working as if they are part of the same answer.

If a housing provider gets this right, nothing dramatic happens. The tenant showers safely. The carer keeps going. The home carries on being a home. That absence of drama should not make adaptations less visible. It should make them more valued.

Paul Smith, managing director, Foundations