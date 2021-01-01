Corporate Subscription

"Inside Housing’s investigations into issues that really matter to the sector are second to none."
Kate Henderson, National Housing Federation
"Inside Housing is the kind of go-to magazine that I’ve always referred to when I want to know what’s happening in the housing sector."
Cym D'Souza, Arawak Walton Housing Association
"We feel that Inside Housing’s content is interesting, that it is accessible, it’s not jargon-filled and it’s a brilliant source of educational information and it’s a good place to learn."
Tracy Harrison, Northern Housing Consortium
"Inside Housing is giving us updates and information on some topics which actually run over quite long periods of time. In the case of Grenfell, they have kept the conversation going and it’s good to see it’s now moved to a national conversation."
Eamon McGoldrick, National Federation of ALMOs
"The colleagues in the housing sector and I would say Inside Housing is our magazine. It is a first-rate publication and I couldn’t imagine doing without it."
Greg Campbell, Campbell Tickell
"We are much more powerful if we work together. Inside Housing has been very helpful in that regard in campaigning and pulling together chief executives and other stakeholders to create the opportunity for a combined voice."
Julie Doyle, Longhurst Group
" Inside Housing tries to not only make sure it’s doing the in-depth reporting of the news and the biggest stories in housing, but think carefully about the features and the different voices it wants to hear from."
Rachael Orr, PlaceShapers