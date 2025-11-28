Asset management standard in ‘construction playbook’ could be introduced in Wales

The move is one of 22 proposals put forward by the Welsh government to encourage built environment businesses to use digital technologies when constructing buildings and managing them after they are occupied.

Rebecca Evans, cabinet secretary for the economy, energy and planning, published a digital action plan for the sector, which was developed with trade body Constructing Excellence in Wales.

The secretary also published the government’s wider mission statement for the sector, which accounts for 10% of the country’s economic activity and one in 14 of all jobs in Wales.