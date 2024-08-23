ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Barratt takes ownership of Redrow shares

News23.08.24by Jenny Messenger

House builder Barratt has officially taken ownership of Redrow’s shares, as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) continues to look into the merger.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Modern new build blocks of flats in London
One of Barratt’s developments in London (picture: Barratt London)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHHouse builder Barratt has officially taken ownership of Redrow’s shares, as the Competition and Markets Authority continues to look into the merger #UKhousing

In a stock market update, Barratt and Redrow said the merger had “become effective” following the delivery of a court order approving the agreement to the registrar of companies.

The last day for the registration and transfer of Redrow shares was 21 August. Redrow’s listing on the London Stock Exchange was cancelled from 8am on 23 August.

The two companies must “continue to operate independently” until the CMA has accepted proposals to address concerns around competition or agreed the merger.

Read more

Affordable completions down 28.6% at Barratt as impact of ‘muted demand’ continues to be feltAffordable completions down 28.6% at Barratt as impact of ‘muted demand’ continues to be felt
Barratt and Redrow asked to address CMA’s merger concerns to avoid in-depth investigationBarratt and Redrow asked to address CMA’s merger concerns to avoid in-depth investigation
Barratt and Redrow waive CMA approval to complete merger this weekBarratt and Redrow waive CMA approval to complete merger this week

Shareholders approved Barratt’s proposed multibillion-pound merger with rival Redrow in May.

However, after the deal emerged, the CMA announced that it was looking into the acquisition over potential harm to the market, and launched a phase-one merger inquiry.

Earlier this month, the CMA revealed that the inquiry did not raise UK-wide competition issues, but it did have concerns that the merger could lead to a lack of competition in one area around a Barratt development in Whitchurch.

Barratt and Redrow had the opportunity to submit proposals addressing these concerns, to avoid the deal moving to an in-depth phase-two review.

On Monday, Barratt said it would waive clearance from the CMA and complete the £2.5bn deal this week.

The CMA said yesterday that it may not need to begin a phase-two investigation into the merger, as it considered there were “reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by the parties or a modified version of them” could be accepted.

It added that it will publish the full text of its decision soon.

The CMA has until 18 October to decide whether to accept the undertakings, with the possibility to extend the deadline to 13 December.

The house builders’ boards agreed the deal in February.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentGovernment agency/department/organisationHouse builderMergers and AcquisitionsRegulation and Governance
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories