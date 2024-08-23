Barratt takes ownership of Redrow shares

In a stock market update, Barratt and Redrow said the merger had “become effective” following the delivery of a court order approving the agreement to the registrar of companies.

The last day for the registration and transfer of Redrow shares was 21 August. Redrow’s listing on the London Stock Exchange was cancelled from 8am on 23 August.

The two companies must “continue to operate independently” until the CMA has accepted proposals to address concerns around competition or agreed the merger.