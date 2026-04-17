​​Housing minister urged to expand deposit scheme for care leavers and introduce Rent to Buy

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The housing minister has faced calls from MPs to expand a scheme that helps young people leaving care to cover rental deposits, alongside the introduction of a Rent to Buy programme.
During a parliamentary debate on Thursday, MPs heard how local authority rent deposit and guarantor schemes, where councils help tenants cover upfront costs or act as guarantor for landlords, are not mandatory and only some local authorities offer them.
Sally Jameson, a Labour MP for Doncaster Central, said they should be expanded more widely to “open doors for care leavers who otherwise would be locked out of the housing market”.
She highlighted how the private rented sector is “particularly difficult” for young people leaving care to navigate, referencing Centrepoint research from 2017 which found they are more likely to be rejected by landlords.
The same survey found 40% of young care leavers were unable to afford upfront costs like deposits.
Ms Jameson added: “This is where practical solutions do already exist, but they are not mandatory and they are not used widely enough.
“The local authority rent deposits and guarantor schemes make a real difference, yet fewer than half of councils currently offer them out.
“Expanding schemes like this could be a straightforward and effective way to open doors for care leavers who otherwise would be locked out of the housing market.”
At least 4,610 care leavers aged 18-20 experienced homelessness in 2024-25, up from 4,310 the previous year, according to official data.
Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, did not respond directly to Ms Jameson’s calls but acknowledged that “the youngest are among the hardest hit” by the housing crisis.
He said: “Increasing numbers of young people are spending longer in the private rented sector, facing high costs, insecurity and inconsistent standards.”
Separately, Susan Murray, the Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Dunbartonshire in Scotland, urged ministers to consider a Rent to Buy scheme, citing the high amounts that young people pay in rent.
She said the housing market “has moved beyond what young people can afford. Nowhere is that pressure clearer than in the private rented sector”.
Private renters in the lowest income bracket spent an average of 63% of their income on rent in 2023-24, while renters overall spent 34%, according to a government housing survey.
“It’s simply stripping wealth from younger people and taking it away from our children’s future, given the enormous sums of money that young people pay in rent before having any opportunity to get on the property ladder,” she added.
“Will the minister meet with the Liberal Democrats to discuss a Rent to Buy scheme?”
Mr Pennycook said: “I am more than happy to follow up with individual members on specific points, as well as meeting the Liberal Democrat front bench... which I enjoy doing on occasion.”
The chief executive of Sovereign Network Group has also previously called for the government to take the lead on Rent to Buy as an alternative to shared ownership.
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