Contractor appointed to retrofit two 1960s towers in Edinburgh

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City of Edinburgh Council has appointed a contractor to retrofit two 1960s towers in the south-east of the city.
Kier Construction will begin work on the refurbishment of Craigmillar Court and Peffermill Court next month.
More than 100 flats across the two 15-storey blocks will be upgraded into energy efficient homes. The work is expected to run for 24 months.
In addition to making the towers energy efficient, the works will upgrade existing amenities including a playground, allotment and concierge building.
The work will also create a new central area and a new ground floor extension to house a shared community space for residents.
Other work will include a new CCTV system and fire safety enhancements, including installation of new fire doors, sprinkler systems in every flat and a dedicated firefighting lift in each block.
The project forms part of Edinburgh Council’s strategic investment plan for high-rise buildings.
According to Collective Architecture, which designed the retrofit plans, the two towers have faced “significant challenges” in recent years due to their age, original construction methods, materials and overall condition.
Several services and components had reached the end of their life and were due an upgrade, the firm said.
The retrofit takes a fabric-first approach, with upgrades to the buildings’ fabric. The council will upgrade windows to timber alu-clad triple glazed, mitigate thermal bridges, improve airtightness and add a new mechanical ventilation and heat recovery system.
Adding insulation and triple glazing to the towers will help to reduce the estimated average annual energy costs per home from £3,400 to around £830, Collective Architecture added.
Works will be carried out while residents remain in their homes or are temporarily relocated to vacant flats within the same buildings.
Maisie Tudge, an architect at Collective Architecture, said: “Architecturally, we’ve chosen enhancement over erasure. The blocks’ strong modernist identity remains, but we’ve reinterpreted original features – restoring window proportions, reinstating a covered front entrance and introduced coloured panels inspired by the original 1960s drawings.
“The result of the fabric-first retrofit approach means these iconic 1960s flats are transformed into warm and safe places to live.”
Tim Pogson, convener of the housing, homelessness and fair work committee at Edinburgh Council, said: “Everyone has the right to a safe, warm and comfortable place to live, and this project will transform more than 100 flats at Craigmillar and Peffermill courts into energy efficient homes.
“By working with Collective Architecture, we’ll be able to bring these buildings up to a modern standard for all of the families and individuals living there.”
He added: “Work on Craigmillar and Peffermill courts marks the start of an ambitious programme of retrofit and upgrade of the council’s high-rise estate and that this will set the standard for all future blocks over the next decade.”
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Taking place on 15 April 2026 at 155 Bishopsgate in London, the Warm and Safe Homes Summit is a must-attend event for all those responsible for improving the quality, safety and energy efficiency of UK homes for tenants and residents.
Across the day of expert-led sessions, panels and case studies, delegates will deep-dive into the latest strategies for decarbonising housing stock, strengthening building safety culture, driving tenant-centred retrofit programmes and embedding robust compliance and governance practices.
Attendees will also explore practical approaches to funding, procurement and data-led asset management to support long-term sustainability goals.
The summit will bring together more than 500 housing professionals from across asset management, sustainability, building safety, tenant engagement, procurement, governance and compliance.
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