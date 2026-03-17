Contractor appointed to retrofit two 1960s towers in Edinburgh

Kier Construction will begin work on the refurbishment of Craigmillar Court and Peffermill Court next month.

More than 100 flats across the two 15-storey blocks will be upgraded into energy efficient homes. The work is expected to run for 24 months.

In addition to making the towers energy efficient, the works will upgrade existing amenities including a playground, allotment and concierge building.

The work will also create a new central area and a new ground floor extension to house a shared community space for residents.