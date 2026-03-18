Subsidiaries at for-profit shared ownership specialist Heylo go bust

Inside Housing Living broke the news that the BlackRock-backed firm has appointed PwC as administrators for HH1 and HH5.

These two investment vehicles own around a third of Heylo’s 10,500 homes.

Two other subsidiaries, HH1 New Holdings and HH1 Holdings, have also entered administration, although they do not hold any assets.

A Heylo Housing spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on 12 March 2026, HH No.1 New Holdings Limited, HH No.1 Holdings Limited, HH No.1 Limited and HH No.5 Limited investment pods entered into administration, with [PwC] being appointed as administrators.

“Other entities within Heylo Housing Group remain unaffected. The team at Heylo Housing is working closely with the administrators, and our customers remain our top priority to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

“As this is an ongoing matter, we are unable to comment further at this stage.”